Boyd allowed five runs over six innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's loss to Cleveland. He gave up seven hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Boyd allowed a two-run home run to Carlos Santana in the first inning, but then held Cleveland off the board in the next three innings. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth, allowing two more home runs and a total of three runs in the two frames. Boyd has now allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over his last two outings, and his ERA has crept up to 3.61, though the lefty still has a stellar 118:19 K:BB through 94.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers.