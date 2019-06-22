Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Allows five runs in no-decision
Boyd allowed five runs over six innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's loss to Cleveland. He gave up seven hits and two walks, while striking out six.
Boyd allowed a two-run home run to Carlos Santana in the first inning, but then held Cleveland off the board in the next three innings. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth, allowing two more home runs and a total of three runs in the two frames. Boyd has now allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over his last two outings, and his ERA has crept up to 3.61, though the lefty still has a stellar 118:19 K:BB through 94.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans seven in loss•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Dominates for fifth win•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Throws six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Strikes out eight in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.