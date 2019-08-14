Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Allows four home runs in loss
Boyd (6-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) across 5.1 innings and took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners. He gave up seven hits and two walks, while striking out four.
Boyd was victimized four times by Seattle home runs, and the long ball has been a big problem for the lefty lately. He was tagged for three homers in his last start, in which he allowed five runs in just 2.2 innings. On the season, Boyd has now allowed 30 home runs in 146 innings, and his ERA climbed to 4.38 after the rough start Tuesday. He'll look to keep the ball in the park and get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Rays.
