Boyd allowed four earned runs on nine hits across five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Royals. He struck out six against zero walks.

Boyd had a similar line to his first start of the season, when he also allowed four earned runs across five innings. Like in that outing, the lefty struggled early against Kansas City, as the Royals did all of their damage in the first three innings before Boyd recorded two scoreless innings to end his night. The silver lining Tuesday was that Boyd had more swing-and-miss stuff, as he only recorded two strikeouts in his last start. Boyd will look to pitch better early in the game his next time out Monday against the Cardinals.