Boyd yielded two runs on two hits and three walks over 4.1 innings during Monday's win over Houston. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Boyd kept the Astros' offense tame until they finally broke through in the fifth. He gave up one run on a Jeremy Pena groundout and was charged with another when Yordan Alvarez took Jose Cisnero deep. Boyd forced just six whiffs on 35 swings. He's expected to face the Red Sox at home this weekend.