Boyd and the Tigers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.3 million deal Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Boyd will more than double his $2.6 million salary from the 2019 season. The lefty saw his strikeout rate jump from 22.4 percent to 30.2 percent in his fifth big-league season, though his ERA rose slightly from 4.39 to 4.56.