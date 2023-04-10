Boyd (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a 4-1 loss to Boston. He struck out four.

Boyd also gave up two runs during his season debut against the Astros on Monday, but he was able to settle for the no-decision in that outing. However, the Tigers mustered just one run during Sunday's series finale, so Boyd was charged with his first loss of the season after giving up runs in the second and fifth innings. The southpaw tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Giants on Saturday.