Boyd (3-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in an 8-6 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

The southpaw blanked Washington for five frames before running out of steam in the sixth and falling just short of his second quality start of the season. Despite this solid effort, a couple of rough recent outings have left Boyd with a 6.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB through 37.2 innings on the season. He'll look to whittle down those ratios in his next start, which is likely to come next week in Kansas City.