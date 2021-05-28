Boyd (2-6) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland.

Boyd stumbled out of the gate, as he allowed two hits and an earned run in the first inning. However, he settled in from there to toss four scoreless innings. Trouble ensued when he returned to the mound for the sixth frame, when he promptly allowed three earned runs without recording an out to spoil his start. Across his last three outings, Boyd has now surrendered 13 earned runs across 16 innings. Even so, he's maintained a 3.43 ERA with a 47:15 K:BB across 57.2 frames for the season.