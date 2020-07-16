Boyd was slated to pitch in an intrasquad game Tuesday but said he "wasn't allowed to come into the field" due to testing protocols, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday was 10 days before Opening Day for the Tigers, so it was expected that Boyd would pitch to stay lined up for the first game of the season. This explains why he didn't make an appearance, though it's a bit unclear why specifically he was banned from entering the park. The lefty said he would throw on short rest next week, which would put him back on track for the opener.