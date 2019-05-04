Boyd (3-2) picked up the win Friday over the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out nine.

Outside of the fourth inning Friday -- during which Boyd allowed both runs to score -- the southpaw didn't allow a baserunner to reach second base. Boyd has now registered six consecutive quality starts, posting a 2.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB in 39.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start, which will come at home against the Angels.