Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Delivers quality start in win
Boyd (4-2) gave up one run on three hits while striking out six through six innings taking the win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Boyd delivered another dominant outing, only allowing three baserunners in six innings. He is on an impressive run of seven consecutive quality starts since his first outing of the season. The 28-year-old has a 3-1 record with a 2.75 ERA and a 47:10 K:BB over the last month. Boyd will look to keep rolling in his next start Monday against the Astros.
