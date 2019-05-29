Boyd (5-4) pitched six scoreless innings to record the win Tuesday against the Orioles. He allowed six hits and a walk, while striking out eight.

Boyd went six scoreless innings for the second straight outing, and he's lowered his season ERA to 2.85 in the process. A lack of run support has the lefty stuck with just a 5-4 record, but Boyd has been outstanding to start the season, which is further evidenced by his 88:15 K:BB through 72.2 innings. Boyd will look to keep his scoreless streak intact when he takes the mound again Sunday against the Braves.