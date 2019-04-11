Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Earns win with quality start
Boyd (1-1) grabbed the win against the Indians on Wednesday by allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He had six strikeouts and issued two walks.
Boyd was unable to reach double-digit strikeouts as he did during his first two starts, but still pitched well for his first win of the year. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with a 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB over 17.1 innings. Boyd lines up to start against the Pirates next Tuesday.
