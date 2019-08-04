Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out nine.

The lefty celebrated staying in Detroit at the trade deadline with another sharp performance, missing out on his 13th quality start of the year by a single batter while fanning at least eight batters for the seventh straight start. Boyd will take a 3.91 ERA and 187:30 K:BB through 138 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Royals.