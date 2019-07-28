Boyd allowed one run on three hits and three walks across 6.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Mariners. He struck out 10.

Boyd retired the first nine batters he faced and went scoreless into the seventh inning. He ran into trouble with one out, issuing a pair of walks before Kyle Seager's RBI double chased him from the game. Still, it was an excellent start for Boyd, who notched double-digit punchouts for the sixth time this season. His name has come up in trade rumors of late, but if he remains with the team past the deadline his next start will likely come on the road against the Rangers.