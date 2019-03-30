Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans 10 in loss
Boyd (0-1) was saddled with the loss Friday against Toronto after surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over five innings.
Boyd had the strikeout pitch working in his season debut, but the Blue Jays finally got to him in the fourth inning and pushed across four runs on four hits and an error. The 28-year-old lefty allowed a career-worst 27 long balls in 2018 over 170.1 innings, so he'll work on keeping the ball in the yard this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...