Boyd (0-1) was saddled with the loss Friday against Toronto after surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over five innings.

Boyd had the strikeout pitch working in his season debut, but the Blue Jays finally got to him in the fourth inning and pushed across four runs on four hits and an error. The 28-year-old lefty allowed a career-worst 27 long balls in 2018 over 170.1 innings, so he'll work on keeping the ball in the yard this year.