Boyd struck out a career-high 13 batters Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 2-1 win over the Yankees.

All of a sudden, the southpaw is putting up numbers like he's Randy Johnson in his prime, fanning 23 batters through his first 11.1 innings on the season. Boyd managed an 8.4 K/9 over 170.1 frames in 2018, so to say this pace is unsustainable would be a massive understatement, but it's hard to ignore the way he's come out of the gate. With a couple of off days looming for the Tigers, he won't take the mound again until next Wednesday, at home against Cleveland.