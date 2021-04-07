Boyd (1-1) was charged with the loss Wednesday versus the Twins after allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

The left-hander pitched well throughout the afternoon, but a two-run double from Jorge Polanco during the sixth inning with the Tigers winning 2-1 proved to be the difference. Regardless, Boyd looked good for the second straight outing to begin the season after delivering 5.2 scoreless frames Opening Day, and he'll attempt to keep things rolling at Houston early next week.