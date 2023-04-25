Boyd (1-1) yielded two runs on five hits and a walk over five frames Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Brewers.

Boyd's stuff was locked in Monday. His eight strikeouts and 19 whiffs were both new season highs after he totaled just 11 punchouts through his first three starts. He allowed solo home runs to William Contreras and Mike Brosseau but was able to avoid danger otherwise. Boyd lowered his season ERA to 4.26 and picked up his first win of 2023. He's currently projected for a home matchup with the Orioles this weekend.