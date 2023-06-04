Boyd allowed a run on three hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.

Boyd pitched well, but the Tigers' bullpen couldn't maintain the lead. The three baserunners were a season low, while his nine strikeouts were a season high to make this his sharpest start of the year. It's just the second time he's limited an opponent to one run or less. Boyd has struggled to a 5.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB through 53.1 innings over 11 starts this year, his first as a starter since 2021. He's projected for a home start versus Arizona in his next outing.