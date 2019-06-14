Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans seven in loss
Boyd (5-5) was charged with the loss after lasting just four innings against the Royals on Thursday. He surrendered six hits on five runs (four earned) and two walks while striking out seven.
Boyd handed the Royals the lead with a solo shot to Nicky Lopez in the second. He then allowed Martin Maldonado to score on a balk. It took Boyd 51 pitches to get through the first two innings, which proved to haunt him soon enough. In the fourth frame, the southpaw gave up a two-run double to Whit Merrifield, who scored on a throwing error by Niko Goodrum. The outing was Boyd's shortest since a May 14 loss to the Astros. On the bright side, the 28-year-old ace has fanned at least seven batters for the sixth straight game, further improving his impressive 112:17 K:BB ratio to go with a 3.35 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Boyd will look to bounce back with a favorable matchup in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
