Boyd (9-12) took the loss Saturday against the White Sox as he allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits across four innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Boyd wrapped up his 2019 campaign with a mediocre outing, and that's been the story for the lefty in the second half of the season. Before the All-Star break, he had a 3.87 ERA over 18 starts, but in the 14 games since, Boyd posted a 5.51 mark. The 28-year-old was still easily Detroit's best starter this year, and his 238:50 K:BB in 185.1 innings shows how dominant he can be at times. Boyd will search for more consistency heading into 2020.