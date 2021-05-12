Boyd settled for a no-decision during Tuesday's win despite holding the Royals scoreless across six innings. He allowed four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five.

After missing a turn in the rotation because of knee tendonitis, Boyd looked solid against Kansas City as the left-hander held his opponent scoreless for the second time this season. Boyd left the game with a seven-run lead, which unfortunately was erased by the bullpen. Despite a successful stat line for the 30-year-old (1.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP), Boyd's usual lack of run support and bullpen reliability make him hard to count on. He's slated to make his next start Sunday against the Cubs.