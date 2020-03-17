Boyd said he plans on getting stronger in the weight room while spring training is suspended and his throwing program is interrupted, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Boyd has remained at the Tigers' facility in Lakeland, Fla., and tried to look on the bright side of the delay, calling it an "awesome opportunity for us to get even stronger." The lefty struggled a bit down the stretch last season after a strong start, so perhaps the emphasis on strength training could help with his endurance whenever the 2020 campaign resumes.