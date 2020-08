Boyd (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox after allowing seven runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks across 4.2 innings.

The left-hander's performance was eerily similar to his previous outing, as he also surrendered seven runs over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and three walks Friday versus the Pirates. Boyd is off to a terrible start with a 10.24 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and he lines up to face the White Sox again next week.