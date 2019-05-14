Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Goes four innings in loss
Boyd (4-3) was tagged for three earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings to take the loss Monday against the Astros. He struck out two.
This was the shortest start of the season so far for Boyd, who gave up two home runs to a potent Houston lineup. The lefty needed 96 pitches to get through his four innings and recorded a season-low two strikeouts. Despite the tough outing, Boyd still has a sparkling 3.15 ERA and 65:13 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Athletics.
