Boyd gave up a run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings Sunday against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Boyd allowed just one run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to center, but he ended his outing with six scoreless frames. Unfortunately, his team didn't provide enough run support for Boyd to emerge with the victory. The 28-year-old managed to bounce back after a pair of disastrous starts, as he'd yielded 12 runs in his last two performances prior to Sunday's clash.