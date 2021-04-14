Boyd (2-1) allowed one run across 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Astros. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Boyd did well against a strong Houston lineup and didn't allow any flyballs to leave the park, which has been a problem in the past for the lefty. The strikeouts have yet to come for Boyd, as he has just 14 across 19.1 innings so far, but fantasy managers can't complain with his 2-1 record or 1.86 ERA through three appearances. He will look to keep things rolling on the road against the Athletics Sunday