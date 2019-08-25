Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Ineffective against Twins
Boyd (6-10) allowed seven runs on four hits and five walks across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins. He struck out seven.
Boyd was able to limit the hits, but the five walks were a new season high, and he also gave up two home runs. The lefty was unable to build off his last start, when he allowed just one run across seven innings, and that's been the story lately for Boyd. Since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old has a 5.71 ERA, marking a stark contrast to the strong start he had to the season. Boyd will look for better results his next time out Saturday against these same Twins.
