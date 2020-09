Boyd (2-6) threw 5.2 innings of two-hit ball during the Tigers' 6-0 victory over the Royals on Tuesday. He walked four and struck out five without allowing a run.

Boyd picked up his second win in four starts. It was his first appearance without allowing a run in 2020. The effort dropped his season ERA 6.75, which still represents his worst campaign outside of a brief 2015 call-up. Boyd will draw the Indians in his next start over the weekend.