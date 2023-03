Boyd will start the Tigers' fourth regular-season game next Monday at Houston, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Boyd was scratched from his final scheduled Grapefruit League outing this past Sunday against the Blue Jays, but it thankfully was not an injury-related decision. He'll follow Eduardo Rodriguez, Spencer Turnbull and Joe Wentz in Detroit's season-opening starting rotation. Matt Manning has the No. 5 spot.