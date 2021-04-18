Boyd allowed two runs on four hits across 7.1 innings and did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Athletics. He walked one and struck out five.

That's now three straight quality starts for Boyd, who narrowly missed another one on Opening Day when he didn't allow a run across 5.2 innings. The good stretch has translated to a 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP for the lefty, and the only thing missing has been strikeouts, as Boyd has only 19 through 26.2 innings. He may need to start missing more bats to sustain this level of success moving forward, but fantasy managers aren't complaining about the performance so far. Boyd will look to keep it rolling Saturday against the Royals.