Boyd allowed one run on one hit across three innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He had no walks and struck out seven.

Outside of allowing a second inning home run to Nolan Gorman, Boyd was flawless, and the seven strikeouts are a positive sign. The lefty has a career 4.90 ERA, though he's been able to offset that to some degree in the past by racking up strikeouts, including a career-best 238 over 185.1 innings in 2019. Boyd figures to have some volatility and remains an injury risk, but he could be a decent fantasy option if he continues to miss bats at a good rate.