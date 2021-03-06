Boyd tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He walked two and struck out one.

Boyd made his Grapefruit League debut and was solid against a New York lineup that had most of its regulars. The lefty struggled with a 6.71 ERA and 1.48 WHIP last season, but he also acknowledged pitching through a hamstring injury and plantar fasciitis, which could have impacted his mechanics. If Boyd looks healthy and effective this spring, he could be primed for a bounceback 2021 campaign.