Boyd is scheduled to pitch in Wednesday's intrasquad game for the Tigers, which could put him out of the mix for a start on Opening Day, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Had Boyd pitched in Tuesday's intrasquad game, he would have lined up to throw again five days later, on July 19, and then have another five days before Opening Day on July 24. However, the Tigers elected to not use Boyd Tuesday, so either they have a slightly different schedule planned for the lefty or they don't intend to start him in the opener. Manager Ron Gardenhire has not formally named an Opening Day starter, though the assumption heading into summer camp was that Boyd would get the nod. Whether he starts in the first game or not, Boyd figures to be the team's ace this year, and he should rack up plenty of strikeouts even if wins are hard to come by on what is projected to be a rebuilding club.