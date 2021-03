Boyd was named the Tigers' Opening Day starter Monday and will get the ball April 1 against Cleveland, William Ladson of MLB.com reports.

The veteran lefty earns the honor for the second season in a row. He wouldn't get the nod on many teams following a season in which he struggled to a 6.71 ERA, but the Tigers' wave of young pitching prospects hasn't been fully established yet, making him the clear top choice with Spencer Turnbull sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.