Boyd won't start Friday against the Tigers as the doubleheader was rained out, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Boyd was originally set to take the mound in Game 1, but the Tigers changed their pitching plans after the contest was delayed by rain, and the twin bill was eventually postponed. One game will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, and the veteran lefty will take the mound for Game 1. Tarik Skubal will start the nightcap for the Tigers.