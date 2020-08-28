Boyd is no longer starting Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Boyd was expected to take the mound for the matinee, but the Tigers are now bumping up Tarik Skubal to start for undisclosed reasons. The Twins shifted their starting plans for the twin bill due to the expected rain during the afternoon, but it's unclear if that's the reasoning for the Tigers' change in starters. There was no indication of any injury, so Boyd tentatively lines up to start Game 2 until the team updates his status.