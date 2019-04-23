Boyd (2-1) allowed three runs over seven innings and earned his second win in Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out three.

Boyd has been excellent to start the season, as he now has a 3.16 ERA through five starts, with a stellar 39:9 K:BB across 31.1 innings. The lefty will look to stay hot in his next scheduled start Sunday on the road against the White Sox.