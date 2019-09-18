Manager Ron Gardenhire said Boyd (personal) is penciled in to start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Boyd left the team Monday to tend to a family issue in Seattle, forcing Detroit to break in reliever Zac Reininger as a spot starter for Tuesday's bullpen game against Cleveland. Though he remains away from the team, the southpaw apparently intends to return to Detroit at some point over the weekend, leaving him on track to make his next turn through the rotation. After a banner first half, Boyd has stumbled as the season nears the finish line, posting a 6.81 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over his last seven starts.