Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Penciled in to start Sunday
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Boyd (personal) is penciled in to start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Boyd left the team Monday to tend to a family issue in Seattle, forcing Detroit to break in reliever Zac Reininger as a spot starter for Tuesday's bullpen game against Cleveland. Though he remains away from the team, the southpaw apparently intends to return to Detroit at some point over the weekend, leaving him on track to make his next turn through the rotation. After a banner first half, Boyd has stumbled as the season nears the finish line, posting a 6.81 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over his last seven starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...