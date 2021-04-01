Boyd (1-0) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.2 scoreless innings as he earned the win against Cleveland on Thursday.

Boyd only had one scoreless appearance across his 12 starts in 2020, but he began the 2021 campaign on a high note by holding Cleveland scoreless in 5.2 innings on Opening Day. The southpaw allowed baserunners in five of the first six innings Thursday and only struck out two batters, but he entered the win column to begin the regular season. Boyd will attempt to remain effective at home against Minnesota on Wednesday.