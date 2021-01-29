Boyd pitched through a hamstring injury suffered during summer training camp, and then later with plantar fasciitis in his left foot over his last couple of starts, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

It wasn't enough to put Boyd on the IL, but perhaps it should have, as he turned in a 6.71 ERA with 15 homers allowed. "Physically, it affected me in terms of being able to repeat my delivery," Boyd said Monday. "There was no pain for the majority of the year, but my mechanics moved and adapted to where I wasn't able to do the same things on the mound that I used to."