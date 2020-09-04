Boyd (1-5) took the loss in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, allowing two runs across six innings. He gave up four hits and struck out eight.

It was an inauspicious first inning for Boyd, who gave up back-to-back home runs to Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson to begin the game. However, the lefty settled down from there, as he allowed just two hits the rest of the way. Unfortunately, he got zero run support and was saddled with his fifth loss of the year. Boyd has turned in consecutive quality starts against a strong Minnesota lineup, and he's beginning to look like the ace the Tigers need him to be. His ERA is still high at 6.64, but he'll look to keep lowering that number in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Brewers.