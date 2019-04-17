Boyd allowed three runs over seven innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates. He gave up six hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Boyd and Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove were locked in a pitcher's duel for seven innings, and neither factored into the decision, as the Pirates scored twice in the 10th inning to pull ahead. Boyd has been excellent to start the season, as he now has a 2.96 ERA through four starts, with a stellar 36:7 K:BB across 24.1 innings. The lefty will look to stay hot in his next scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox.