Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Pitching well this spring
Boyd, who allowed just one run across 4.1 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, has a 1.93 ERA this spring.
Boyd has looked like the staff leader the Tigers need him to be. He did at times last year, too, as the lefty had a 2.85 ERA through the first two months of the season. However, Boyd struggled some after that and ultimately finished with a 4.56 ERA. The 29-year-old has elite strikeout potential, but he's yet to have a true breakout campaign.
