Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Boyd will start Sunday against the Twins "if all things continue to progress" with his sore left knee.

The Tigers' decision not to place Boyd on the injured list after he was removed from his April 29 start due to knee tendinitis would seem to support the notion that the southpaw is trending toward a return to action this weekend. Though Boyd remains on the active roster, he'll still end up missing one turn through the rotation. Michael Fulmer will pick up a start Tuesday against the Red Sox in place of Boyd in what Hinch suggested will likely be a bullpen game.