Boyd allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Wednesday.

Boyd pitched quite well in the outing, but he began to fade in the fourth, allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. When the left-hander let two more hitters reach base in the fifth, he was pulled after 86 pitches in favor of Will Vest, who retired Bobby Witt to keep Boyd from incurring additional damage. Boyd looked good when he was in the game, racking up 15 swings-and-misses and fanning six batters. This was the first time all season he's finished a start having allowed fewer than two earned runs.