Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins, allowing three runs on nine hits over seven innings while striking out eight.

Mitch Garver and C.J. Cron both took him deep, but Boyd still delivered his 10th quality start of the season while fanning at least seven batters for the fifth straight outing. The southpaw continues to enjoy a breakout campaign, posting a 3.08 ERA and dazzling 105:15 K:BB through 84.2 innings, and he'll look to get back in the column Thursday in Kansas City.