Boyd agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The left-hander spent most of 2022 recovering from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent in September of the previous year, but he returned as a reliever for the final month of the campaign in Seattle and had a 1.35 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 13.1 innings. Boyd will now return to Detroit, where he spent the prior six-plus seasons. He was pitching well in 2021 prior to the injury with a 3.89 ERA across 15 starts, and a return to that form would be a major boost to the Tigers' starting rotation.