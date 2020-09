Boyd (1-6) took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks over three innings Wednesday against the Brewers.

The left-hander had a 2.60 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in his previous three starts entering Wednesday, but he found minimal success against the Brewers. Boyd has a 7.63 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 43.2 innings, and he'll try to turn the page next week against the Royals.